York City firefighters remembered as heroes at memorial

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The room stood still as the sound of bagpipes and drums echoed throughout Memorial Hall at the York Expo Center on Wednesday.

Family, friends, fellow firefighters and people from all across North America, came together to pay their final respects to fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony, who so many loved.

“As a department we will remember Ivan and Zach by continuing to answer the calls for help, we will all remember Ivan and Zach for their bravery and dedication to the department,” said Chief David Michaels, York City Fire Department.

Both men were described as kind, hardworking and always putting others before themselves.

“There’s nothing more honorable than when individuals and their families agree that the welfare of their friends and neighbors and even people they don’t know is so important that they are willing to face injury and even death to protect the lives and treasures of others,” said Michael Helfrich, York Mayor.

Families embraced each other as the community reflected on Anthony and Flanschas selfless service.

“To the Anthony and Flanscha families we mourn with you and we hope that you can take some small comfort in knowing that what your family members have done, fills all of us with a deep gratitude,” Governor Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania.

Tears were shed as a flag honoring the two men was presented to both families.

“I thank God threw him into my path because he was a reminder of what I should be striving for and what I sorely lack,” said Casey Flanscha, wife.

“Loss is hard, grief is hard, having lost my brother, my friend, and my hero, will never not sting, but I know that one day I will see him again and all the pain and sorrow will wilt and fall to nothing in the presence of our savior,” said Sam Anthony, brother.

“They were more than kickass firefighters, they were great people, it was my greatest honor to be their chief,” added Chief Daniels.

An IAFF Medal of Honor was also presented to both families for Anthony and Flanchas dedication, honor and sacrifice.