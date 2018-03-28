× York man charged with assaulting cashier at Giant supermarket

YORK — A 24-year-old York man is facing assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness charges after assaulting and yelling lewd comments toward a 17-year-old cashier at an East Market Street supermarket last month.

Springettsbury Township police say that at about 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 18, Kyle Sheeyahn Lakeith Scales, of the 500 block of N. Hartley St., approached the victim from behind, put his arms around her, kissed her cheek, forced her to the ground, and attempted to get on top of her as she worked a cash register at GIANT Food Stores on the 2400 block of East Market St.

Scales continued to kiss the victim until a crowd of bystanders pulled him off her, police say.

When officers arrived on the scene, Scales was allegedly yelling lewd comments at the cashier in the crowded store.

The victim received medical attention for minor injuries at the scene, police say.

Scales was taken to the Memorial Hospital Emergency Room, where his lewd behavior continued, police say.

“Scales continued to yell sexual and degrading comments at all of the female nurses and doctors,” police said in the criminal complaint.

Scales allegedly became combative in the examination room, refusing to stay on a gurney and kicking at hospital staff and police officers, according to the criminal complaint. Scales needed to be restrained by staff and police.

He was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and three counts each of disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness.