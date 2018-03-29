Dense morning fog Thursday, then remaining dreary as temperatures slowly rise

MILD WITH SHOWERS: Readings slowly continue to creep even milder, but shower chances remain for Thursday. Dense areas of fog start the morning, with drizzly pockets too. This makes it another day for the umbrella. Temperatures begin in the 40s. The readings gradually rise throughout the day, and more showers continue, especially to the west and northwest during the afternoon. However, lingering drizzly pockets are likely anywhere through the day. Temperatures should still manage to reach the middle 50s to near 60 degrees during the evening. Showers, drizzly conditions, and areas of fog are still around for tonight. Temperatures don’t drop much, with readings hovering in the middle 50s to lower 60s. Any showers should wrap up by daybreak. The rest of Friday should be drier, with sunshine during the afternoon. Conditions are also breezy. Temperatures are in the middle 50s to lower 60s. Conditions for Passover Friday evening should be quiet and dry.

EASTER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend brings small shower chances, but it does look like there’s going to be plenty of dry time. Saturday brings some sunshine to start. The next system starts to swing in, so we could see more clouds filter in during the afternoon. It’s breezy with temperatures in the middle 50s. This next system passes through Saturday night, and it could bring isolated showers. Easter Sunday should be dry, but there’s a small chance for a shower or two early in the morning before this system exits. We’ll continue to monitor this potential, but for now, expect dry conditions. Temperatures are in upper 40s to lower 50s. It’s another breezy day too.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is quiet with partly sunny skies. Temperatures remain a bit cool, with readings near 50 degrees. Rain chances return proceeding through the middle of the week. Showers are likely with the next system Tuesday, and the shower chances could linger into Wednesday. Temperatures on both days remain on the cool side. Reading are near 50 degrees.

Have a great Tuesday!