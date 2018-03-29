× Family First with FOX43: Child Car Seat Safety

Keeping your baby safe is the single most important part of being a new parent. It also might be the most stressful. When it comes to driving with your infant or toddler in the backseat, making sure they are properly strapped in their car seat could make all the difference if you’re in a crash.

Pennsylvania has more than 75 certified technicians across the commonwealth able to help you make sure your seat is properly installed. Additionally, PennDOT provides funding for nearly 200 fitting stations, where a technician will check that your seat is properly installed. All the information on technicians and fitting stations can be found at the PA Kids Travel Safe website.

According to PennDOT, Pennsylvania law states that children up to the age of 4 must be properly restrained in an approved child car seat. All children must be rear-facing until the age of 2.

For more information on Pennsylvania’s child car seat laws, visit PennDOT’s website.