Four people, including suspect, being treated after driver of stolen vehicle causes accident in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A suspect fleeing police in a stolen vehicle caused a crash in York City on Thursday morning.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., police identified a reported stolen vehicle at the intersection of Grant Street and W. Market Street and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The suspect failed to yield to the traffic stop and proceeded through a red traffic light, which caused a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of Belvidere Avenue and Market Street.

The suspect is in custody and being treated with non-life threatening at York Hospital.

Three people from other vehicles involved in the crash are also being treated with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.