FOX43 Sports Poll: Which of our area MLB teams will win the most games this season?

It’s finally here!

MLB Opening Day is upon us.

Last year, only the Washington Nationals made the journey to October and the MLB postseason out of our area teams.

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles tied at 75-87, and the Philadelphia Phillies brought up the rear of our four teams at 66-96.

However, with a new year comes renewed optimism.

The Nationals are locked and loaded, and are a World Series favorite for many.

On the other hand, the Pittsburgh Pirates are trending in the opposite direction, with a last place finish in the NL Central becoming a possibility after trading star OF Andrew McCutchen and young P Gerrit Cole.

The Orioles are looking to keep the pace in the AL East, despite struggling to make any significant additions in the off season.

Opposite of the O’s are the Phillies, who made a few significant additions, bringing in 1B Carlos Santana and P Jake Arrieta to the team. With a wealth of young prospects expected to receive ample playing time, optimism is growing around this young team.

That leads to our question, which of our area MLB teams will win the most games this season?