Harrisburg man jailed for up to 5 years after committing 31 stop sign violations during police chase

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man will serve 16 months to five years in state prison for committing 31 stop sign violations while fleeing from State Police in December 2017.

Kyle Cooley, 26, was sentenced by Dauphin County Judge Scott Arthur Evans after being found guilty of numerous violations relating to an incident that occurred on Dec. 15, 2017. A police officer noticed Cooley driving near 6th and Schuylkill Streets at about 7 p.m. The trooper was aware that Cooley was wanted for a felony domestic assault incident that happened a few months earlier, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

But Cooley fled in his vehicle, leading police on a chase through Harrisburg’s uptown area. He ran through 31 stop signs and reached speeds of up to 75 mph while on Second Street, police say.

Cooley was eventually stopped when police executed a Pursuit Intervention Technique maneuver on Kelker Street.

In addition to his state prison sentence, Judge Evans also sentenced Cooley to a consecutive year of probation for the misdemeanor domestic simple assault he pleaded guilty to.