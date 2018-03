× Here are our four area teams MLB Opening Day rosters

MLB Opening Day is upon us!

Among the pageantry of the day are the unveiling of the team’s first 25-man roster and player introductions before the game.

Here’s who made our four MLB area teams out of Spring Training:

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

Catchers # Name B/T Ht Wt 36 Caleb Joseph R/R 6’3″ 180lbs 15 Chance Sisco L/R 6’2″ 195lbs

Outfield # Name B/T Ht Wt 10 Adam Jones R/R 6’2″ 215lbs 16 Trey Mancini R/R 6’4″ 215lbs 25 Anthony Santander S/R 6’2″ 190lbs

WASHINGTON NATIONALS