× Lancaster man charged after 1-year-old girl comes into contact with heroin in his home, police say

LANCASTER — A 34-year-old Lancaster man is facing child endangerment and other related charges after police say a 1-year-old girl in his care came in contact with or consumed heroin at his home in February.

Juan Ramon Sanchez-Rivera is charged with endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance, delivery of heroin, and criminal conspiracy to deliver heroin, according to Lancaster police.

Officers were called to a home on the 500 block of South Christian Street at 12:07 p.m. on Feb. 10 for the report of a child with difficulty breathing, police say. The child was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment, and medical personnel determined the child had come in contact with or consumed heroin. She was transferred to Hershey Medical Center for additional treatment, police say.

Police searched the residence and discovered several used baggies and packets containing suspected heroin. Similar bags were discovered the the pocket of an infant pack-and-play, police say. Two needles and a foil cap were also located in the residence, according to police.

Sanchez-Rivera was taken into custody on Wednesday after police conducted a follow-up investigation. He was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison, where he’s being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Police also filed a criminal complaint against Sanchez-Rivera on the delivery of heroin and conspiracy charges in connection with an incident that happened on Jan. 10 on the first block of Conestoga Street. Sanchez-Rivera was also arraigned on those charges.