Lebanon police investigating the death of a 35-year-old woman

LEBANON — Lebanon police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old woman on the 300 block of North 5th Street.

According to a press release issued by the Lebanon City Police Department, police were dispatched to a home on N. 5th Street to assist medical personnel.

An autopsy on the woman is scheduled for Friday.

Police would not release any other information on the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lebanon police at (717) 272-2054.