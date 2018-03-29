× Manheim man charged with vehicular homicide in connection to fatal New Year’s Eve crash

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — An 18-year-old Manheim man is facing several charges, including vehicular homicide and DUI, after the investigation into a high-speed crash on New Year’s Eve that killed one girl and seriously injured another.

Manheim Borough Police say Jeremy Michael Roland had smoked marijuana prior to driving and was under the influence of three prescription substances in the crash, which occurred on the 1300 block of Route 72. A 17-year-old girl died in the crash, and a 13-year-old girl sustained a broken leg.

A third passenger in the Mazda SUV sustained a wrist injury and a bruised chest, police say.

A reconstruction of the crash determined that Roland’s Mazda veered off Route 72, and that Roland made no attempted to brake or steer back onto the road. The vehicle struck a cinder block detached garage, police say.

Police determined that Roland’s vehicle was traveling about 80 mph in the 45-mph zone. It traveled over fields and driveways and through shrubs before striking the garage, police say.

Roland is charged with vehicular homicide, hit-and-run, three counts of DUI, three counts of reckless endangerment, and three summary offenses.

The 17-year-old girl was found dead in the SUV. The 13-year-old girl was found just outside the vehicle. Neither were wearing seat belts at the time of the impact.

Police found marijuana in the SUV, and witnesses told police Roland had smoked prior to driving.

Roland also allegedly attempted to leave the scene after the accident, but was detained by the property owner, police say.

Three other substances — Topiramate, Flouxetine, and Norflouxetine — were found in Roland’s system after the crash. All three are prescription medications with adverse side effects for driving, including drowsiness, police say. Topiramate is an anti-seizure drug, while the other two substances are anti-depressants, police say.