Morning showers then drier, and breezy conditions by Friday afternoon.

Showers and possible rumble of thunder expected through the evening and overnight period. Temperatures continue to rise and are mild in the 50s & 60s. The morning rush hour is wet with showers around but come to an end by the lunch hour. Temperatures are mild in the 50s to begin the day. With breaks of sunshine, early afternoon readings may sneak into the lower 60s before falling back into the 40s by evening. It is breezy too. Clouds slowly break up overnight into ear ly Saturday. Skies brighten up during the day allowing for mostly sunny skies. The breeze is still with us and temperatures fall back to the middle 50s. A weak front swings through very early Sunday morning. An isolated shower before sunrise is possible, otherwise, mostly cloudy skies for the Easter holiday. Easter egg hunts both days should go off with little issue. Highs are cooler in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The pesky breeze is around another day.

High pressure builds in from the north and helps to steer a southern system away from us, however, southern counties could still get clipped with an isolated snow shower. Otherwise, we begin the week with partly sunny skies and cool readings in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. We need to carry the umbrella again, as unsettled wet weather returns for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to remain at or below average in the lower 50s Tuesday then trend cooler to near 50 midweek. Despite drier conditions and sunshine, it is chilly Thursday in the 40s.



