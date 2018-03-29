× Phillies cut 2012 first round draft pick

PHILADELPHIA– One former prospect will not see his big league potential come to fruition with the Philadelphia Phillies.

According to reports, the team has released 2012 first round draft pick P Shane Watson.

Watson, 24, has struggled with injuries since being drafted, including a shoulder surgery in 2013.

He was never able to pitch over 110 innings over his 5 seasons in the Minor Leagues, and his career ERA is 4.10.

Watson was able to make it to AA Reading for the first time last season, but struggled with control.

It is unknown if he will attempt to continue his career with another organization.