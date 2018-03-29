Phillies offer chance to be left-handed batting practice pitcher for 2018 season
PHILADELPHIA– Do you want to work for the Philadelphia Phillies?
The team is offering one left-handed person the chance.
The team announced via Twitter yesterday that they are seeking a left-handed pitcher that can serve up batting practice for the team in the 2018 season:
Manager Gabe Kapler spoke in the video asking for applicants.
According to the Phillies’ website, the team is seeking applicants that can meet the following requirements:
- At least 21 years old
- Be able to efficiently throw a baseball left-handed with precision accuracy and moderate pace
- Some previous experience at the high school, college or professional level preferred (but not required)
- Be available on all Phillies home game dates at Citizens Bank Park (exact hours TBD)
- Must be a selfless team player who wants to contribute to bringing a World Series Championship to Philadelphia
The team notes that this is a part-time paid position and that you must include a short Youtube clip that showcases your skills.