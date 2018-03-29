× Phillies offer chance to be left-handed batting practice pitcher for 2018 season

PHILADELPHIA– Do you want to work for the Philadelphia Phillies?

The team is offering one left-handed person the chance.

The team announced via Twitter yesterday that they are seeking a left-handed pitcher that can serve up batting practice for the team in the 2018 season:

Are you a lefty with (somewhat of) a cannon arm and a dream of being in the big leagues? It’s not too late – @gabekapler is looking for a left-handed BP pitcher to throw to our guys at CBP all season! Apply for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at https://t.co/fxo2LtFVpg. pic.twitter.com/bJgPBNokU9 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 28, 2018

Manager Gabe Kapler spoke in the video asking for applicants.

According to the Phillies’ website, the team is seeking applicants that can meet the following requirements:

At least 21 years old

Be able to efficiently throw a baseball left-handed with precision accuracy and moderate pace

Some previous experience at the high school, college or professional level preferred (but not required)

Be available on all Phillies home game dates at Citizens Bank Park (exact hours TBD)

Must be a selfless team player who wants to contribute to bringing a World Series Championship to Philadelphia

The team notes that this is a part-time paid position and that you must include a short Youtube clip that showcases your skills.