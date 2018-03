× Pittsburgh Pirates’ opener postponed

DETROIT– The Pittsburgh Pirates’ opening game of the season has been postponed.

The team was set to take on the Detroit Tigers at 1:05 p.m. at Comerica Park in Detroit.

The teams will face off for their first game of the season at 1:05 p.m. on Friday.

Jordan Zimmermann is expected to take the mound for the Tigers, while Ivan Nova will take the bump for the Pirates.