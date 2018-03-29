× Police investigating death of 35-year-old Lebanon woman as a homicide

LEBANON — UPDATE: The deceased woman has been identified as Shakima Rosado, according to a press release issued by the Lebanon City Police Department.

Police are investigating Rosado’s death as a homicide, the release says. Preliminary results of the autopsy reflect that the 35-year-old woman died of a single gunshot wound, the release adds.

Previously: Lebanon police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old woman on the 300 block of North 5th Street.

According to a press release issued by the Lebanon City Police Department, police were dispatched to a home on N. 5th Street to assist medical personnel.

An autopsy on the woman is scheduled for Friday.

Police would not release any other information on the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lebanon police at (717) 272-2054.