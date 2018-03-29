× Police investigating Harrisburg shooting that left victim in critical condition

HARRISBURG — One man is in critical condition after a shooting early Thursday morning at Reel and Seneca streets, according to Harrisburg police.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m., police say. Officers responded to Harrisburg Hospital for the report of a shooting victim. The man had been shot in the chest and was unable to be interviewed because he was in critical condition, police say.

A witness told police the victim and an unknown male were parked in a gold Hyundai when the witness, who recognized the victim, approached the vehicle at the driver’s side window. As the witness spoke to the two men in the car, a third man appeared in front of the vehicle and opened fire with a handgun, running past the driver’s side of the car and fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

The witness could not describe the shooter because he was wearing a dark-colored hoodie drawn tight around his face, police say.

The victim indicated that he had been hit and the witness assisted in driving him to the hospital. The other passenger exited the vehicle before police arrived.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip to CrimeWatch.