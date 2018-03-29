× Police seize nearly $10,000 worth of heroin, crack during raid of Lancaster man’s home

LANCASTER — A 29-year-old Lancaster man is being charged with several drug-related offenses after members of the Lancaster Police Bureau’s Selective Enforcement Unit conducted a raid of his Green Street home on Wednesday, according to police.

Zachary Ian White Sr., of the 500 block of Green Street, is charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine/heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police investigated reports of illegal drugs coming from White’s home and made several undercover drug purchases there over the past month.

Police served a search warrant at the home at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Officer seized:

84 grams of crack cocaine, a portion of which was separated into 26 individually wrapped clear corner cut baggies. The estimated street value of the drugs is $8,400.

baggies. The estimated street value of the drugs is $8,400. 58 baggies of heroin separated into five bundles. The estimated street value of the drugs is $580.

Digital scales with cocaine residue and packaging materials.

$370 in cash

White was found in the living room of the home when police arrived to serve the warrant. The evidence was recovered in a second-floor bedroom. White was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Lancaster Bureau of Police Station. He was later arraigned and taken to Lancaster County Prison where he is being held in lieu of $300,000 bail and a probation detainer.