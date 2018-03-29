Red Cross Heroes: GIANT Food Stores, Partner of the Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GIANT Food Stores has been a tremendous partner of the American Red Cross, touching nearly all lines of service and all corners of mission delivery.

From both a financial support and volunteer engagement perspective, GIANT steps up to the plate time and time again. GIANT has supported the Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces program through its annual “Support the Troops” charitable giving campaign benefitting the American Red Cross and USO that raised nearly $650,000 last year. On the Disaster Cycle Services arm of the Red Cross mission, hundreds of GIANT associates have supported and participated in the Red Cross’ life-saving Sound the Alarm smoke alarm installation events.

Additionally, during last year’s record-breaking hurricane season, GIANT gifted a matching donation at the WGAL Hurricane Harvey telethon and their associates volunteered their time to answer phones and take donations.

Looking into the future, GIANT Foods is committed to supporting Red Cross Biomedical Services by supporting blood drives and touching yet another area of Red Cross service delivery. Thanks to this partnership with GIANT, the American Red Cross is able deliver more services and better support Central PA communities.