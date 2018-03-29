Red Cross Heroes: Paul and Mary Ann LeVan, Volunteers of the Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul and Mary Ann LeVan are a husband and wife team of committed Red Cross volunteers from Lebanon. Paul has volunteered with the Red Cross for over 50 years, and is the Disaster Assessment Lead for the Central Pennsylvania Region. He has responded to disasters locally in Lebanon County since the 1970’s but he has also deployed nationally over 25 times. During last year’s record-breaking hurricane season, Paul deployed five times and for approximately 100 days in total.

Mary Ann began volunteering with the Red Cross in high school and she also supports the Red Cross mission through local disaster response and casework. When Paul deploys to support a disaster operation, Mary Ann supports Paul from home and also deploys virtually.

Paul and Mary Ann work together as a team and they support on each other as volunteers and partners. Their selfless commitment and dedication to serving their community through the Red Cross mission is an inspiration and the Red Cross is proud to honor them as volunteers of the year.