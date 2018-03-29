× Red Lion woman charged with attempting to rob man outside Sheetz store

YORK — A 24-year-old Red Lion woman is facing an attempted armed robbery charge after police say she tried to steal a man’s wallet at the gas pumps of a Sheetz store on the 400 block of Memory Lane on March 18.

Taylor Ranee Haga, of the first block of South Main Street, is accused of approaching the victim at 6:45 p.m., Springettsbury Township police say. The victim was inside his car when Haga approached, motioned for him to roll down his window, and demanded he give her his wallet, police say. She allegedly told the victim she had a gun in her pocket and threatened to shoot him if he did not comply, according to police.

The victim refused, and left the parking lot, police say. He told police Haga entered the passenger side door of a white Honda Civic and also left the area.

Police reviewed surveillance footage of the gas pump area and verified the victim’s statement. They were able to trace the license plate of the white Honda Civic to its registered owner, Derrick M. Hughes.

When interviewed by police, Hughes admitted that he owned the car and that he drove Haga to the store on the night in question, according to the criminal complaint.

Further investigation confirmed that Haga entered the store, stood behind the victim as he completed an ATM transaction, and approached the victim’s vehicle after the transaction was complete. Hughes said when Haga re-entered his car, she told him “we have to go,” police say.

Haga confirmed she was at the Sheetz store at the time of the incident when interviewed by police.

The attempted armed robbery charge was filed on March 22.