Redskins trade Su’a Cravens to Broncos

WASHINGTON– The strange saga of Su’a Cravens with the Washington Redskins has come to a close.

The Redskins shipped the defensive back – linebacker hybrid to the Denver Broncos for a fifth round draft pick.

The teams will also swap fourth and fifth round draft picks.

Washington could also receive a sixth round pick in 2020 if Cravens appears in a playoff game for the Broncos.

Cravens, 22, was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Redskins and racked up 34 tackles, a sack and an interception in his rookie season.

However, late last off season, Cravens chose to retire while suffering some effects of Post Concussion Syndrome.

After not playing in 2017, Cravens made it clear to the team that he was ready to return to the field, but now that chance will come with Denver.