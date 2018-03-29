× Simmons jokes Towns can stay up late because of poor upcoming competition, Towns responds by scoring 56 points against Hawks

Social media has allowed humorous occurrences involving athletes to play out in front of our eyes on more than one occasion.

Earlier this week, a video surfaced of Philadelphia 76ers G/F Ben Simmons playing PUGB (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) with Minnesota Timberwolves’ C Karl-Anthony Towns.

In the video, Simmons can be heard encouraging Towns to keep playing the game with him, saying that he has time and asking who he plays tomorrow.

When Towns tells Simmons the Timberwolves will face the Atlanta Hawks the next day, Simmons jokes that Towns can “definitely” keep playing:

Ben Simmons told KAT he could stay up late to play video games because they're playing the Hawks tonight 😮 pic.twitter.com/AkOv92S2do — ESPN (@espn) March 28, 2018

The Hawks are one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, sitting on a 21-54 record.

The above video went viral over Tuesday night into Wednesday, prior to Towns facing the Hawks.

However, that didn’t slow him down at all, as Towns set the Timberwolves’ franchise record for points in a single game with 56 on Wednesday night.