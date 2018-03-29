× Under Armor announces data breach on MyFitnessPal app

BALTIMORE — Under Armour, Inc. announced Thursday that it is notifying users of MyFitnessPal, the company’s food and nutrition app, about a data security issue.

On Sunday, the company became aware that an unauthorized party acquired data associated with MyFitnessPal user accounts in late February. The company quickly took steps to determine the nature and scope of the issue and to alert the MyFitnessPal community of the incident.

Under Armour is working with leading data security firms to assist in its investigation, and also coordinating with law enforcement authorities. The investigation indicates that the affected information included usernames, email addresses, and hashed passwords – the majority with the hashing function called bcrypt used to secure passwords.

The affected data did not include government-issued identifiers (such as Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers), which the company does not collect from users. Payment card data was also not affected because it is collected and processed separately.

The company’s investigation is ongoing, but indicates that approximately 150 million user accounts were affected by this issue.

Four days after learning of the issue, the company began notifying the MyFitnessPal community via email and through in-app messaging. The notice contains recommendations for MyFitnessPal users regarding account security steps they can take to help protect their information. The company will be requiring MyFitnessPal users to change their passwords and is urging users to do so immediately.

Additional information about this issue is available at https://content.myfitnesspal.com/security-information/FAQ.html.