× Washington Nationals’ opener postponed til Friday

CINCINNATI– The Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds will be the last teams to begin the Major League regular season.

The Reds postponed their home opener until Friday, March 30 at 4:10 p.m. due to inclement weather conditions.

The team’s pitching match ups are expected to remain the same, with the Nationals sending P Max Scherzer to the mound against the Reds’ P Homer Bailey.

The Nationals are looking