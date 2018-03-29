× Willow Street man facing charges after allegedly striking, driving with victim on vehicle

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Willow Street man is facing charges after allegedly striking and driving with a victim on his vehicle.

Douglaas Sourbeer, 25, is facing simple assault, theft, and recklessly endangering another person charges for the incident.

On March 27 at 6:20 p.m., Sourbeer allegedly got into an altercation with the victim and stole $300 from him and attempted to leave a residence in the 200 block of Valley Road in Lancaster.

To stop Sourbeer from leaving, the victim stood in front of Sourbeer’s vehicle.

Sourbeer proceeded to hit the victim, causing him to fall on the hood before throwing the vehicle into reverse and driving with the victim still on the hood.

He allegedly accelerated to a high speed while swerving back and forth to get the victim to fall from the hood before slamming on the breaks.

That caused the victim to fly from the vehicle to the ground, which caused several injuries.

Sourbeer then fled the scene in his vehicle, without checking on the victim.

He was later arrested and taken for arraignment.