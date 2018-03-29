× Woman faces charges after hitting a parked car while DUI with child in the vehicle in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is facing charges after allegedly striking a parked car, passing out behind the wheel of her vehicle with her juvenile child in the car.

Ashley Koons, 34, is facing DUI, endangering the welfare of her child and drug charges among other related vehicle code violations for her role in the incident.

On March 5 at approximately 7:45 p.m., police were dispatched to a reported hit-and-run in the 200 block of E. McKinley St. in Chambersburg.

Upon arrival, police found that a parked vehicle had been struck.

After checking the area, police found the striking vehicle approximately two blocks from the scene.

Police found that Koons was passed out behind the wheel with her juvenile child in the vehicle.

She was found to be under the influence of several drugs and in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Koons was arrested and is now facing charges.