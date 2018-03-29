× York veteran Rubi Silva, two new pitchers among Revolution’s latest signings

YORK — Rubi Silva is coming back to the York, joined by two new right-handed pitchers as the Revolution continues to add to its roster, the team announced this week.

Silva was one of the key offensive cogs in York’s run to the Atlantic League title last season after joining the Revolution late in the year. He batted .379 with four RBIs in seven regular-season games, then hit a sizzling .452 with 14 hits in 31 at-bats in seven postseason games. He went 4-for-4 in a series-clinching win over the Long Island Ducks to lead York to the title.

Prior to landing in York, Silva spent five years in the Chicago Cubs’ minor-league system. He can play multiple positions in the infield and outfield for the Revs.

“He’s an outfielder by trade and played a fantastic second base for us last season,” said York manager Mark Mason. “He made some unbelievable plays going to his left, in the whole, up the middle, laying out for balls, and offensively he was like a magician sometimes. Those kind of players are really fun to have on your team because they bring a lot to the table.

“He’s a guy that can put it in play, get on base and do some damage, and defensively he’s going to help you no matter where you put him, and that just makes life easier when you’re working with your roster.”

Baker comes to York after spending the last four seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks farm system, going 18-8 with a 3.55 ERA in 136 games (19 starts). The right-hander logged at least 56 innings of work in all four seasons and has thrown 291.1 total innings in his professional career.

A product of California State University Chico, Baker started his career in Low-A in 2014 before dominating with a 10-1 record with 59 strikeouts at Single-A Kane County in 2015. In 2016 and 2017, Baker mainly pitched at High-A Visalia and also made three combined appearances for Triple-A Reno. Baker was selected in the 29th round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Diamondbacks.

“We’re going to give him a chance to come in and be a starter. He throws a lot of strikes and goes after hitters, low-to-mid 90’s fastball with a good breaking ball,” Mason said. “I know there was interest for him by teams other than us. The reports have all been good and his overall numbers. A guy that can go multiple innings, and that’s something that we always look at. Especially early on in the year, that’s a good thing.”

Holcombe comes into camp with three professional seasons under his belt. He spent the 2017 season in the United Shore Professional Baseball League with the Westside Woolly Mammoths, posting a 7-3 record with a 2.68 ERA. He totaled 78 strikeouts over 94.0 innings in 17 games and worked eight shutout innings with six strikeouts in a playoff game and got the win. In 2015 and 2016, Holcombe pitched for the Washington WildThings and Normal CornBelters of the Frontier League. The right-hander combined to make 16 appearances, including six starts, and throw 42.0 innings with Washington and Normal. Holcombe played his college ball at Faulkner University.

“I talked to some Frontier League people just to try to get a handle of what they thought of him, got a scouting report from them. Just a fierce, competitive guy. Another hard-throwing right-hander,” Mason said. “This year starting pitching-wise, we have some guys that can really bring the velocity. Another guy that pounds the strike zone really well. That’s kind of the theme we’re going for. It’s nice to have guys out there that keep the game moving, keep it crisp, and attack the hitters.”