Chambersburg man facing charges after allegedly point gun with laser into neighbor’s home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Chambersburg man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a gun with a laser attached at one of his neighbors.

Charles Griffin, Sr., 46, is facing simple assault charges for the incident.

On March 29, police responded to the 1200 block of Scotland Ave. in Chambersburg for a reported dispute between neighbors.

Upon arrival, a victim told police that he noticed a red laser dot in his residence and saw Griffin, Sr. outside holding a gun with a laser attached.

Police learned that Griffin, Sr. had pointed the gun towards the residence in an alleged attempt to scare his neighbors into quieting down.

Griffin was arrested and transported to Franklin County Jail.