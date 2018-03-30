× Damp, mild and breezy Friday, but turning drier just in time for the holiday weekend

SHOWERS TO SOME SUN: Showers, drizzly conditions, and areas of fog are still around for for the morning, but it is quite mild. Temperatures are in the 50s, and some spots are even near 60! A batch of showers moves through during the morning, so it could bring some slow spots for the morning commute. The breezes start to pick up too. The rest of Friday should be drier, with some sunshine during the afternoon. However, a few showers still cannot be ruled out for the afternoon. Conditions remain breezy. Temperatures are in the middle 50s to lower 60s near midday, but they start to fall into the 50s and then 40s through the rest of the day. Conditions for Passover Friday evening should be quiet and dry. The clouds start to break later during the evening and continue to clear through the night. Expect a return to chilly overnight temperatures, with lows in the upper 20s to middle 30s.

EASTER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend brings small shower chances, but it does look like there’s going to be plenty of dry time. Saturday brings plenty of sunshine to start. The next system starts to swing in, so we could see more clouds filter in later during the afternoon. It’s breezy with temperatures in the middle 50s. This next system passes through Saturday night, and it could bring isolated showers. Easter Sunday should be dry, but there’s a small chance for a shower or two early in the morning before this system exits. Otherwise, the rest of the day brings partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are in upper 40s to lower 50s. It’s another breezy day too.

NEXT WEEK: Monday could start with a few snow showers, but for now it doesn’t look troublesome for those heading back to work. The rest of the day is quiet with partly sunny skies. Temperatures remain a bit cool, with readings near 50 degrees. Rain chances return proceeding through the middle of the week. Showers are likely with the next system Tuesday, and the shower chances could linger into Wednesday. Temperatures on both days remain on the cool side. Reading are near 50 degrees. It should dry out by Thursday and temperatures turn chillier.

Have a great weekend!