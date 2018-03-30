× Easter activities in our area planned for this weekend

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Easter is on Sunday, and there are a number events in our area being held to celebrate the holiday.

Below is a list of some of the events taking place in our area (If you don’t see your event on the list and would like it added, email us at news@fox43.com):

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Discover the Dinosaurs: Time Trek is hosting an egg hunt!

Golden Eggs containing candy and merchandise vouchers will be hidden throughout the event hourly for attendees to find!

The event will run from Friday, March 30 through Sunday, April 1 at the Farm Show Complex at 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Doors are open 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Event is general admission; come any time! Eggs will be hidden all three days.

This experience is all about hands-on family fun! Kids will love the larger-than-life creatures, and activities like Design-a-Dino, Prehistoric Poop, or the Race Through Time Labyrinth will keep everyone entertained. Families can compete in the Cretaceous Challenge Zone, and even see a Dino skeleton come to life!

Other attractions include a Dinosaur Time Trek Roar-O-Meter, Dino Eggs, a craft area, a Dino Dig, and the Time Trek Theater with various entertainment programs throughout the day, such as featured paleontologist performers and scientists, baby dinosaurs, and more! Guests can become paleontologists for the day using a Dino Bone Scanner device that helps classify bones while educating attendees about the dinosaurs each bone came from!

This Discover the Dinosaurs: Time Trek event also lets Time Trekkers track sharks in real-time as they swim through oceans around the world, in addition to featuring life-sized shark models spanning from prehistoric to present day. Present-day shark content is curated by tour partner OCEARCH, a non-profit organization with a global reach for unprecedented research on great white sharks and other large apex predators.

For more information or to get tickets, visit discoverthedinosaurs.com . Tickets start at $25. Early Bird Pricing is available until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 29. Children under age 2 are free with a paid adult.

Bethesda Mission to host Easter Dinner for those in need

Bethesda Mission has planned a dinner in celebration of the Easter holiday for Sunday, April 1, 2018. The traditional Easter dinner will be served from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the Men’s Shelter, located at 611 Reily Street, Harrisburg. The menu will include ham, whipped potatoes with butter and gravy, green beans, yams, bread, salad, fruit, and an assortment of desserts. The Mission is prepared to feed over 150 people this year. Deb King, Volunteer Coordinator stated, “We are extremely grateful for the volunteers who are giving up their Easter at home to come and serve the meal at the Mission. Most of the volunteers are members of the community.” Scott Dunwoody, Executive Director of the Mission, suggested that, “Easter should be a joyous time. We are celebrating the resurrection of our Lord, Jesus Christ! It is the very essence of what Christianity is all about. Unfortunately, not everyone is joyous. Many people who come to our doors are dealing with a lot of different issues in their lives.” Dunwoody continued, “Separation from husbands, wives, or children adds to the stress around holiday seasons. We want anyone who can’t enjoy a meal with their family at home, to adopt Bethesda Mission as their family for the day! Come in and sit around a table, enjoying the company of others. Come and share the love of God with each other as you fellowship around the dinner table with us!” This meal, along with all meals at the Mission, was provided for completely by generous donations from members of the greater Harrisburg community.

YORK COUNTY

LifePath Christian Ministries to host Easter Celebration in Downtown York

Related Story

Bunnies and more Bunnies with Pennsylvania Bakery LifePath Christian Ministries will be welcoming the York community to participate in an Easter celebration at Union Lutheran Church on Sunday. The day begins with an Easter Worship Service at the church followed by Easter Brunch, the first community brunch LifePath has hosted for the holiday. The event is free to attend and all are welcome to worship and participate in the festivities. WHEN: Sunday, April 1, 2018

9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. — Easter Worship Service

11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Easter Brunch Served WHERE: Union Lutheran Church

408 W. Market Street, York, PA, 17401

LifePath Christian Ministries to host Easter Celebration at Union Lutheran Church