Family displaced by house fire overwhelmed by community support

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A West York family who lost most of their personal belongings in a house fire Wednesday is feeling especially grateful Friday.

Their house caught on fire while thousands of firefighters were nearby attending the memorial service for two fallen York City firefighters.

The family would like to thank not only the firefighters who stepped away from the memorial to save them, but the community which has uplifted them during this difficult time.

Having your house catch on fire and losing nearly everything you own could be one of darkest moments for most families, but Andrea Garrett found a bright spot.

"We’re a big family, but we’re small, compared to the world. When this happened, it seemed like everybody was there to help," Garrett said.

Garrett was in the middle of giving one of her sons a bath when the fire broke out.

"He still had shampoo in his hair. He was completely naked when I ran outside. I never thought to be in that situation, ever," Garrett said.

It’s what happened next which caught Garrett and her family further by surprise.

"Everybody has just come together, and helped. They’re giving us clothes, like gift cards, shoes, things for the kids," Garrett said.

Her parents home provides a temporary place to live, while bins and bags overflow with an outpouring of support from the community.

"Sabrina’s on a synchro team, York Synchronettes. They’re helping huge, like these clothes I’m wearing right now are from them. It’s just amazing," Garrett said.

Finding the proverbial clothes for their backs and a roof over their heads brings comfort as Garrett breathes a sigh of relief.

"It’s a lot. It’s a lot to lose everything, and then, but I didn’t lose everything. I have my family," Garrett said.

Garrett and her family said they are so inspired by the amount of generosity shown by the community. They look forward to giving back and becoming volunteers with the Red Cross.