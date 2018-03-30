Harmony Playground scheduled to open in Lancaster County in May

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A playground for children of all abilities is set to open in May in Warwick Township.

The Harmony Playground is entirely installed and organizers say they just need to complete the finishing touches. The park is part of the Dean L. Saylor Park in Warwick Township.

Opening day for Harmony Playground is slated for May 20th.

The community raised roughly 80 thousand dollars to help fund the playground. A final fundraiser will be held on Monday, April 2nd at 6:30 at Penn Cinema. Miracle in Lane 2 will be playing. For more information click here.