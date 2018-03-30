× Knoebels Grove amusement park warns of suspected social media scam using its name

ELYSBURG, Northumberland County — Knoebel’s Grove Amusement Resort, a popular retro-themed amusement park in northeastern Pennsylvania, is warning customers of a suspected social media scam using the resort’s name.

According to a post Thursday on the park’s official Facebook page, Knoebel’s Grove has learned of a scam offering “five free tickets” to the park in exchange for completing a survey and sharing a link.

“We are not offering any such promotion, and we can assure you that you won’t receive tickets after completing the survey,” the Facebook post says. “We don’t want to see any of our friends get scammed!”