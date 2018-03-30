× Kutztown man indicted for sex trafficking in York

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Willie James Johnson, age 57, of Kutztown, Pennsylvania, was indicted on March 28, 2018, by a federal grand jury for sex trafficking of a minor and drug trafficking.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the indictment alleges that from September 2014 to October 2015, Johnson trafficked a minor in York County for commercial sex acts. The indictment also alleges that between January 2013 and October 2017, Johnson distributed and possessed with the intent to distribute heroin in York County.

This matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Northern York Regional Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chelsea Schinnour is prosecuting the case.

Indictments and Criminal Informations are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.

