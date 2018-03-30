Lancaster church brings ‘Stations of the Cross’ to city streets on Good Friday

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Easter story came alive for hundreds of faithfuls in Lancaster on Good Friday.

San Juan Bautista Catholic Church on South Duke street in Lancaster is taking to the streets with a full reenactment of Jesus’s death.

Hundreds of people from around the community gathered at the church to witness the arrest, trial and crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Coordinator of the event, Yaneth Ruvio says she wants people to be touched by the performance and remember all that Jesus sacrificed for our sins.

“I also want the people in the community or wherever they are in their houses when we pass by, that they are touched the the Holy Spirit,” said Ruvio.

Lee Asso, who played the role of Jesus, carried a wooden cross down Lancaster city streets for the entire hour and a half duration of the procession.

“I think it’s a very important thing for people to see and for us to think about what Jesus did for us,” said Asso.

Many who attended tell FOX43 the performance is more of a spiritual gathering.

“Just being in the light of God and really seeing that Jesus died for our sins,” said Stefania Perdomo, attendee. “I’m not just watching it, I’m praying the whole time, and I am feeling the pain that Jesus went through each little step,” she added.