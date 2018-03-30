Northern PA residents up in arms over proposed men’s bathhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Wayne County -- A sign announcing that a men's bathhouse is coming soon has some Wayne County residents up in arms, according to a report on WNEP-TV.

Some people expressed concern over the timing of the announcement -- it was posted just days before Easter -- and that an adult-oriented business is coming to their community.

"This is what we are going to get for a Christian holiday," one resident told WNEP.

The owner of the property, an empty lot located along Route 191 in Lake Township, put up the sign earlier this week.

"Honestly, it is very bad, especially this area, we have a lot of kids, we have a lot of children and they are looking at the sign going up and down," another resident told WNEP. "I don't think it's good."

One area man, Mike Ulisny, stopped to take pictures of the sign. He said he never imagined something like this being built in Wayne County.

"I don't know of anything like this in the area until you get around there to Dickson City," Ulisny said. "It seems like it is a little extreme for this area in Lake Township. I didn't expect to see this but it looks like it is coming."

Ulisny told WNEP he doesn't have a problem with the bathhouse coming to Lake Township.

"As long as it is a legal business. I don't have a problem with anyone trying to make a profit," he said.