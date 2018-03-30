× Penn State Men’s Basketball wins NIT

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa.– The Penn State Men’s Basketball team has won the NIT.

The team knocked off Utah by a score of 82-66, winning the second title in program history and first since 2009.

The Nittany Lions were led by Lamar Stevens, who scored 28 points,.

Josh Reaves had 18 and Tony Carr had 15 points and 14 assists for Penn State.