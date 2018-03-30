Penn State Men’s Basketball wins NIT

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 29: The Penn State Nittany Lions celebrate after defeating the Utah Utes 82-66 during the 2018 NIT Championship game at Madison Square Garden on March 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa.– The Penn State Men’s Basketball team has won the NIT.
The team knocked off Utah by a score of 82-66, winning the second title in program history and first since 2009.
The Nittany Lions were led by Lamar Stevens, who scored 28 points,.
Josh Reaves had 18 and Tony Carr had 15 points and 14 assists for Penn State.