× Police searching for Steelton man that allegedly assaulted woman, covered her with bleach

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a Steelton man that is wanted after allegedly assaulting a woman and covering her with bleach.

Zachary Harr, 35, is facing simple assault, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment among other related charges for his role in the incident.

On March 29, Harr allegedly assaulted a female and covered her with bleach.

Harr was last seen driving a gold Ford Taurus.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Steelton Police at 717-939-9840 or email investigating Officer Etnoyer at AETNOYER@STEELTONPA.COM.