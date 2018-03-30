× Report: Fran Dunphy will step down at Temple after next season; will be replaced by Aaron McKie

PHILADELPHIA — Temple University men’s basketball coach Fran Dunphy will step aside after next season, and plans are in place to replace him with former Owl and Philadelphia 76ers star Aaron McKie, according to a tweet posted by WPVI-TV reporter Jeff Skversky.

Dunphy has been the coach at Temple since 2006. Prior to joining the Owls, he spent 17 years as head coach at the University of Pennsylvania. He’s compiled a 247-152 record at Temple, leading the Owls to seven NCAA Tournament appearances, three Atlantic 10 regular-season titles and three conference championships.

Overall, Dunphy’s career record stands at 557-315. He led Penn to 10 NCAA tournaments and 10 Ivy League regular-season titles during his time with the Quakers.

McKie has served as an assistant coach at Temple since 2014. He played with the Owls from 1991-94, then joined the NBA as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers for the 1994-95 season. He had stints in Toronto and Detroit before joining the Philadelphia 76ers in 1997, settling there for eight seasons before finishing his career with two years with the Los Angeles Lakers.