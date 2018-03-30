× Sixers’ Joel Embiid needs orbital bone surgery, could be out up to 4 weeks

PHILADELPHIA– On the heels of clinching the team’s first playoff berth since 2012, Philadelphia 76ers’ All-Star C Joel Embiid suffered an orbital fracture in a game on Wednesday.

The injury occurred during a collision with rookie G Markelle Fultz:

Joel Embiid is out for the game with a facial bruise after colliding with Markelle Fultz on this play. pic.twitter.com/UzAfiuygig — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 29, 2018

Embiid was removed from the game and did not return.

After initially passing concussion tests, Embiid began to feel negative effects of the collision and was taken to a Philadelphia hospital for observation.

On Thursday, the team announced that Embiid had suffered an orbital bone fracture and was placed into the NBA’s Concussion Protocol:

Joel Embiid update: pic.twitter.com/PEgYZYq3fh — x – Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 29, 2018

He is expected to have surgery in the coming days, and multiple reports have Embiid missing anywhere from 2-4 weeks.

That would definitely rule Embiid out for the rest of regular season, and possibly the first round of the playoffs.

The center is averaging 22.9 points, 11 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game over 63 contests.

Embiid posted this message about the injury on his Twitter page: