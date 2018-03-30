× The Weeknd’s new album “My Dear Melancholy” possibly inspired by breakup with Selena Gomez

Was The Weeknd’s new album inspired by the singer’s breakup with Selena Gomez?

Fans sure seem to think so.

After teasing on his official Instagram account Wednesday that new music might be coming, the singer dropped “My Dear Melancholy” early Friday.

The album’s songs of love and loss have some convinced that Gomez, whom he dated for 10 months before they split in October, was his muse.

On “Call Out My Name,” the 28-year-old sings, “We found each other/I helped you out of a broken place/You gave me comfort/But falling for you was my mistake.”

Such lyrics caused one fan to tweet, “We gotta thank Selena Gomez for making The Weeknd go through the pain that he did that caused him to make this album lol.”

The same song has a lyric some are interpreting to be about Gomez’s health.

The Weeknd sings, “I almost cut a piece of myself for your life/Guess I was just another pitstop/Til’ you made up your mind.”

In September, Gomez revealed that her best friend, fellow actress Francia Raisa, had donated a kidney to her.

Another person tweeted about the lyrics, “The Weeknd was really about to give Selena Gomez his kidney omg lawd.”

“Hurt You” finds The Weeknd singing, “When you’re with him, you close your eyes and think of me/Just call me up again/I’ll make you weak.”

Naturally that led to speculation it was a reference to reports of Gomez rekindling her love for Justin Bieber after she and The Weeknd broke up.

One person not into chatter of a Gomez-Bieber reunion is her mother, Mandy Teefey.

Teefey told E! on Wednesday that she and her daughter don’t discuss Bieber.

“You would know before I did,” Gomez’s mom said. “We don’t talk about it.”