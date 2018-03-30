× Washington Capitals clinch playoff berth

WASHINGTON– The Washington Capitals have clinched a playoff berth.

The team defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday night, giving the Capitals 99 points and clinching a spot in the 2018 NHL Playoffs.

Washington is third in the Eastern Conference, seven points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning and eight points behind the Boston Bruins.

This will be the fourth straight season the team has made the playoffs but of those runs, the Capitals have failed to get out of the second round.

The team has five regular season games left before the playoffs begin the week of April 5.