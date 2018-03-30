Wendy’s releases “We Beefin?” mixtape, disses McDonald’s, Burger King

You’d think a rap mixtape released by a fast food restaurant would be no good, right?
Wendy’s released a mixtape titled “We Beefin?” as part of its “Fresh, Never Frozen” campaign, and the tape includes a track that disses McDonald’s and Burger King:
To many people’s surprise, the tape isn’t the most awful thing ever created, and one track took the top spot of Spotify’s Global Viral Top 50 playlist:
Some of the main disses against their fast food competitors come in the tracks “Holdin It Down” and “Rest in Grease.”
The franchise didn’t hold back when asked about the shots they took, responding to one person on Twitter:
Overall, even Wendy’s has been surprised at the response their release has gotten, with shout outs coming from rappers Tory Lanez and T-Pain:
You can listen to the “fresh” tracks here: