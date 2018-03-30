Wendy’s releases “We Beefin?” mixtape, disses McDonald’s, Burger King

You’d think a rap mixtape released by a fast food restaurant would be no good, right?

Wendy’s released a mixtape titled “We Beefin?” as part of its “Fresh, Never Frozen” campaign, and the tape includes a track that disses McDonald’s and Burger King:

The mixtape drops now. Not pulling punches. We Beefin’. pic.twitter.com/H1Rm1ODYC4 — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 23, 2018

To many people’s surprise, the tape isn’t the most awful thing ever created, and one track took the top spot of Spotify’s Global Viral Top 50 playlist:

Thanks for getting 'Rest in Grease' to the #1 spot on @Spotify's Global Viral 50. If you haven't caught the tape yet, click that link:https://t.co/8GGxjfbeL0 — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 28, 2018

Some of the main disses against their fast food competitors come in the tracks “Holdin It Down” and “Rest in Grease.”

The franchise didn’t hold back when asked about the shots they took, responding to one person on Twitter:

People know who our rivals are. We get tweeted about them daily. We figured if we’re all going to have beef, we should at least have fresh beef. https://t.co/lcGiRcaUCG — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 29, 2018

Overall, even Wendy’s has been surprised at the response their release has gotten, with shout outs coming from rappers Tory Lanez and T-Pain:

Anytime you put something out there, you get nervous about how it will be received. Having people like Tory Lanez or T-Pain shout it out is amazing. Very pleased with the overall response we’ve gotten. https://t.co/1aGYuQKjeS — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 29, 2018

You can listen to the “fresh” tracks here: