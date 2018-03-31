14th Annual Bunny Run brings donations to children at local hospitals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUMMELSTOWN, Dauphin County, Pa. -- Hundreds of motorcyclists braved chilly temperatures Saturday morning to give children who are unable to be at home for the Easter weekend, a little holiday pick-me-up.

Over 200 motorcyclists gathered at Hummelstown Fire Department for the PA Bunny Run. They then took to the streets in the Central PA area and picked up donations of Easter-themed stuffed animals. Those donations were then handed out to children in a number of local hospitals.

Event organizers say while the temperatures are a little brisk at first, the motorcyclists say it's worth the sunny reaction they get from the kids.

This is the 14th year for the PA Bunny Run and is organized by the 193rd Special Operations Wing Association.