Children rush to collect Easter eggs around Kiwanis Lake in York

YORK, Pa.-- The day before Easter usually means plenty of egg hunts being held for children. Youngsters dashed for eggs at Kiwanis Lake in York on Saturday. Kids had the chance to snag eggs with treats inside. Some of those egg hunters said it was exciting and fun.

"It was just really fun. Everyone was going really fast and we were only able to get a couple of eggs because there were a lot of kids," said one participant.

The weather was perfect for the egg hunt. Some of the youngsters also had the chance to win a new bicycle.