First day of trout fishing brings out anglers big and small in York County

GOLDSBORO, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It was the perfect day to go fishing.

Anglers big and small took over ‘Fishing Creek’ in York County for the first day of trout fishing season on Saturday.

For 3-year-old Isaiah Burch, going fishing for the first time with his dad was very exciting.

“This is a great time for us to be able to come out as a family and spend some time together, luckily have great weather to come and hang out and fish,” said Tim Burch, York.

Other parents also used the day as a teaching moment.

“They’re not very good because they don’t always pay attention but they like reeling it in,” said Ashley Hess, York Township.

Around the corner a more secluded spot for the adults could be found.

“It’s just peaceful out here, you know away from the city life, there’s nothing better,” said Shane Poleto.

“With friends, yes, when I take my children, no, but, they’ll be out later with me,” said Jack Strickhouser, Dover Township.

Jack Strickhouser says the day couldn’t have gone any better.

“It was awesome, fun, caught a lot of fish, caught my limit, so it was a good time,” said Strickhouser.

He said he has a few tricks up his sleeve to catch all the fish that he did.

“Homemade dough balls with flour, water and vanilla,” said Strickhouser.

Live bait or homemade, one thing is for sure, everyone was happy to be out fishing without a cloud in the sky.

“No ice, no snow, the weather is great,” said Shane Poleto, Springettsbury Township. “It’s a beautiful day out and I’m just enjoying the weather and the fishing and hoping for the best,” he added.

For more information on the best places to fish in our area, you can visit www.fishandboat.com.