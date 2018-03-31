× Former Spring Grove star Eli Brooks advances to NCAA Championship with Michigan

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – He spent last March leading the Spring Grove Rockets into the PIAA basketball playoffs. One year later, Eli Brooks is part of a run to the NCAA Championship game with Michigan. His playing time has been limited in the tournament but Brooks was on the floor in San Antonio when the final seconds ticked off in the Wolverines 69-57 national semifinal victory over Loyola of Chicago.

Next up, Villanova in the title game on Monday Night. The Wildcats blitzed Kansas with three-pointers to outshoot and outscore the Jayhawks 95-79 in the other national semifinal. Villanova is trying to win their second national championship in the past three seasons.

Former Hershey High School star Dylan Painter is on the Wildcats roster. He is listed as a sophomore. Painter is a redshirt player sitting out all year to retain his remaining three years of eligibility beginning next season.