Lebanon woman killed in 2-vehicle crash

CORNWALL BOROUGH, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — A Lebanon woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Friday night in Cornwall Township.

According to police, Karen Graham, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene of a 2-car crash on SR 72 and Spring Hill Lane.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Police say Graham was travelling North on SR 72, when a southbound vehicle driven by Tyler Dormer, 21, crossed into the other lane and struck Graham’s car head-on.

Graham was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lebanon County Deputy Coroner.

Dormer was taken to Hershey Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

Lebanon County Accident Reconstruction team were called and assisted police in the investigation.

SR 72 was closed in both directions until 4:00 a.m.