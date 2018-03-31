Quiet Easter afternoon, tracking next snow chance

EASTER SUNDAY: A stray morning shower will try to make it through into Central PA in the very early morning. Lows start in the low-to-mid 40s area-wide. Skies stay mostly cloudy throughout the afternoon. Highs hit the mid-50s with the clouds keeping us just a bit cooler with winds out of the west-northwest at 5-10MPH.

SNOW MONDAY: Another chance of a snow/rain mix heads our way Monday morning. This will be a quick hit of snowfall before sunrise with a bit of mixing along the PA-Maryland line. We could see a little accumulation that will melt off in the afternoon. By mid-morning we’re dry and on our way to highs in the mid-40s with mostly cloudy skies and light northwesterly winds.

RAIN CHANCES: We hit the upper-40s for Tuesday as rain chances move in off-and-on throughout the day. These will be light with an easterly wind. Temperatures rise through Wednesday into the mid-50s before the main cold front pushes through. We’ll get a break in shower activity from late Tuesday into Wednesday, but rain starts to fall again possibly by early afternoon before the front pushes through towards the evening. Temperatures drop behind the front with highs only reaching the mid-40s by next Thursday.

Have a great Easter Sunday!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long